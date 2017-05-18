HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic will be sending athletes in 12 different track and field events to the state competition Friday and Saturday. The girls team qualified in five different events and the boys qualified eight times total in seven different events.

Cedar Catholic will send Seth Wiebelhaus and Keyan Joachimsen as the two representatives from the District in the boys pole vaulting event. They each cleared the 12-foot mark at the district track meet in Hartington.

The Trojans will also be sending two boys and one girls relay teams. The boys qualified in both the 4×100 and 4×400, and the girls qualified in the 4×400.

