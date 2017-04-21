LAUREL — The Cedar Catholic Trojans claimed a triangular win Friday, a dual win Monday, and finished as the runner-up Thursday to defending state champion Randolph.

Monday Cedar faced Pierce on the local course and put together one of the lowest team scores of the past few years, said head coach Mike Johnson.

Shooting a 148 as a team, the Trojans had a strong performance from everyone.

“This is the lowest team score we have had in several years, and in fact it’s one of the lowest team scores ever shot in school history,” said Johnson.

