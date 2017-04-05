HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic’s golf team opened the new season Monday in mid-season form.

Cedar topped the rest of the field by 40-strokes to earn the win over their near

Four Trojan golfers shot below a 40 to help Coach Mike Johnson’s team complete the nine-hole event with a 153 on their home course.

This strong showing is exactly the start head coach Mike Johnson could have hoped for.

“I thought the kids played really well today,” said Johnson. “It’s not very often that you start out the season with a score as low as we shot today, but it shows the potential that this team has.”

