HARTINGTON — Mathew Schaefer earned medalist honors to help lead Cedar Catholic to the District golf title here Monday.

Schaefer fired a 72, to post the lowest score in the district by 10 strokes over the nearest competitor.

Shooting a 332, the Trojans turned around their slow start with a back nine that made Cedar Catholic coach Mike Johnson really proud.

“We have really become a back-nine team this season,” said Johnson. “Just today Reggie [Miller] improved seven strokes on the back, Matthew [Schaefer] improved two from his 37 on the front, and Capp [Bengston] improved three. That isn’t uncommon for how our team has played this year.”

Schaefer shot a 37 and a 35 on the day, and with rough winds in the morning that 37 gave him a good lead against all but two competitors. Schaefer has been on too hot of a streak, though. Just last week he won two invitationals shooting a 69 at each event.

“I feel really good. It is definitely the best that I have played in my whole life,” said Schaefer. “I just happen to play good at the right time and it feels really good. A lot of hard work and staying at the golf course until dark is really paying off now.”

Schaefer isn’t lying about the time he has put in either.

“Matthew works really hard,” said Johnson. “He has put so much time in on the range and on the putting green. He has really worked hard to have a complete game.”

That complete game is part of why he excelled while no one else shot below an 82.

“On the front nine the wind caused some issues on some holes, and I was able to still play my game. It felt really good,” said Schaefer.

Capp Bengston shot the second best score for the Trojans, and the third best in the district with an 83. Kelby Schommer and Reggie Miller rounded out the team score with an 88 and 89, respectively. Quinn Paulsen shot a 93.

Now the Trojans will set their sights on the state tournament in Kearney. No one on the team has played at this course, yet, but luckily Mike Johnson has, so he has some insight to share.

“They will get a scouting report of the course, and we will go down and play a practice round before the tournament,” said Johnson.

The 2017 NSAA Boys Golf Class C Championship will take place at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. There will be two 18-hole Championship rounds, each starting at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24.