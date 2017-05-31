KEARNEY — Cedar Catholic put together a solid day on the final day of the Class C State Golf Tournament to finish third.

This marks the seventh time in the past 10 years Cedar has earned a Top Five finish at State.

Cedar was sitting in fourth at the end of the first day, but strong play by Matthew Schaefer, Capp Bengston and Quinn Paulsen pushed them up the leaderboard.

“We had a very good state tournament,” said coach Mike Johnson. “Going into the tournament we were hoping to win the State Championship, but finishing third is a tremendous accomplishment for our team.”

Paulsen played early in the day, teeing off in one of the first groups. He carded a 92 on the first day, but came out on fire to move the Trojans into third early on day two. Shooting an 81, Paulsen hit for 41 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine.

