HARTINGTON — Mathew Schaefer blew past the competition to earn District medalist honors and the Cedar Catholic Trojans earned the team title during Monday’s District Golf meet here.

Schaefer fired a 72 on the day. No other golfer was able to reach the 70s on the day.

The District title gives Cedar an automatic berth in next week’s State Tournament. Battle Creek earned runner-up honors, while Ponca finished in third.