BEEMER — The Cedar Catholic Trojan golf team claimed the MidStates Conference championship, beating O’Neill by seven strokes Saturday.

Capp Bengston earned medalist honors with the low score on the day of 79.

The Cedar team is now a step closer to competing in post-season action.

“It is real exciting to bring the Mid-State conference championship home this year,” said Trojan head coach Mike Johnson. “Winning this tournament was one of our team goals for this season, and it’s real exciting for the players to accomplish this goal.”

With one goal down now the sights are set on Districts.

The Trojans need to place in the top three to qualify for the state tournament, and Johnson has believed since the beginning of the season that this team has the talent not just to make it there, but to compete for a state title.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.