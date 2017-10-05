HARTINGTON — Cedar’s top two golfers used the home-field advantage to top the field and help their team earn District championship honors here Monday.

The District title win sends the Trojan golf team to next week’s state meet.

Monday’s rainy weather had an adverse affect on much of the competition, but the Trojans’ home course advantage paid dividends in the inclement weather.

Cassidy Ulrich earned medalist honors, shooting a 79, and Ireland Biltoft played the best round of her life, shooting an 85 to earn runner-up honors.

In total, only seven players in the field shot below a 100. The lowest 10 scores go to State, and this year there were four girls tied for tenth with a 102 score. All 13 girls get to go to State.

It was a long road for Cedar this season, but head coach Sheila Jueden is so proud of the work the girls have put in this year.

“I’m still looking for words. I am just speechless right now,” said Jueden. “We’re not done yet but I never dreamed we would get this far from where we started.”

In Cedar’s first match the girls shot over a 500 team score, and Jueden told the girls there was a lot of work to be done. The team kept shaving strokes, and the Lady Trojans finished Districts with a 405.

Ulrich has been a huge part of this team, winning nearly every match individually, and giving Cedar a fantastic low score along the way. Her District win gives her back to back individual District Titles.

“I want to do better [at State] than last year,” said Ulrich. “Last year, I felt really comfortable at the course but I didn’t do what I had practiced all summer. I didn’t get in my zone.”

Last year, Ulrich finished tied for 17th after shooting a 94 and an 87.

The Lady Trojans won as a team by 15 strokes, and Ireland Biltoft helped with a lot of that lead. While everyone else’s numbers on the course seemed to be growing bigger, Biltoft was able to fight through the rain to play her best competitive round yet.

“I just thought I can’t mess this round up. I need to keep it going,” said Biltoft. “I actually golf pretty well in the rain, so honestly that almost helped me.”

Last year, the Lady Trojans were District Runner-Ups, and went to the State competition as a team for the first time in eight years. This year, Cedar emerged victorious, and there were tears of joy and surprise by much of the Cedar Catholic team.

Other area girls that will be advancing to the State competition are Brooke Young and Nicole Hanson of LCC. The other two teams advancing are O’Neill and Pierce.

The State tournament will take place at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte. It is the same place that hosted the Class C Championship last year.

The two-day tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, with the second round being the following day with tee offs at the same time.

Team Results

1 Cedar Catholic, 405; 2 O’Neill, 420; 3 Pierce, 421; 4 Norfolk Catholic, 431; 5 West Holt, 433; 6 TC, 442; 7 Battle Creek, 460; 8 LCC, 472; 9 Wayne, 478; 10 Plainview, 552; Crofton, 570; 12 Ainsworth, 689.

Individual Results

1 Cassidy Ulrich, Cedar Catholic, 79; 2 Ireland Biltoft, Cedar Catholic, 85; 3 Paige Peters, TC, 89; 4 Chelsey Reifert, Norfolk Catholic, 92; 5 Sydney Erickson, Pierce, 96; 6 Brooke Young, LCC, 97; 7 Nicole Gotschall, O’Neill, 97; 8 Nicole Hanson, LCC, 100; 9 Claire, Everritt, O’Neill, 101; 10t Anna Kassmeier, Norfolk Catholic, 102; 10t Mariah Petersen, TC, 102; 10t McKenzie Jensen, Battle Creek, 102; 10t Samantha Svendsen, Pierce, 102; 14 Amanda Alford, TC, 105; Brea Hostert, West Holt, 106.