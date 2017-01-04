WAYNE -— The Lady Trojans came home from their holiday tournament in Wayne as third place finishers, after a close first game loss against Pender put them into the consolation bracket. Cedar Catholic beat West Point-Beemer and Arlington over the next two days to finish in third, but that first game of the tournament is what will weigh on their minds.

“We started the tournament slow in game one against Pender, they were able to establish a sizable lead in the first quarter and we spent the rest of the day trying to catch up,” said head coach Robb Koerting. “At times we played really well but we made quite a few mistakes on the defensive end. Pender is very senior heavy and they have the ability to take advantage of mental lapses.”

Led by Maddie Wieseler scoring 19 points, Cedar kept it close, losing by only six points.

The girls were able to bounce back the next day though, as they took on West Point-Beemer.

While the Lady Trojans came out slow in the first quarter, the second and third were all theirs, as they out scored the Lady Cadets 32-15.

