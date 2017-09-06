COLUMBUS — Cedar Catholic proved Saturday they can play with some of the best teams in the state.

The Scotus volleyball tournament always features state-rated teams.

This year Cedar beat three Class C1 teams — Pierce, Scotus, and Bishop Neumann — to earn the championship hardware.

The victory moved the Lady Trojans atop the Class C2 poll rankings in the Omaha World Herald.

The Lady Trojans started the day by easily beating Pierce. 25-16 and 25-17.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.