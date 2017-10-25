O’NEILL — The Lady Trojans finished the regular season undefeated with a 26-0 record after beating O’Neill and Wayne in a triangular last Tuesday. Cedar volleyball beat the Lady Eagles in two straight sets, and beat Wayne in three.

Head Coach Denae Buss says that the undefeated season is great, but work is still not done.

“It is nice. The girls’ goal this year is to be one of the best teams, and breaking this means they’re on track. I don’t think that we are caught up right now in being undefeated because we know that if you don’t finish it out it doesn’t mean as much as it could.”

Cedar is the top team in Class C2 among polls in the Omaha World-Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, and on the website MaxPreps.

Wins over Wayne and O’Neill meant more to Buss though.

“We played two very good teams, and we just felt that we could do better than what we showed. And it shows us that we still have things to work on before the race to the finish. Yes, we’re happy to be in such a good position in our season right now, but there’s still a lot left to go and we need to stay focused.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.