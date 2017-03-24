HARTINGTON – Two Cedar Catholic girls basketball players received honorable mentions during the Mid-State All-Conference voting. Anna Reifenrath and Maddie Wieseler both earned honorable mentions for their contributions on the court this year.

“I am very happy for both girls,” said head coach Robb Koerting. “We play in the toughest conference in the state so for these girls to get recognized for their accomplishments by the other coaches is great.”

Both Anna Reifenrath and Maddie Wieseler found success in post this season for the Trojans.

“Anna is a scorer, she really was the catalyst for our offense this year,” said Koerting. “Other teams focused on her which made her job difficult, but she found ways to lead us offensively. Anna had to deal with unthinkable circumstances this season and for her to perform for her teammates the way she did speaks volumes to the type of kid she is.”

