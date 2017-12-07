LINCOLN — Cedar Catholic volleyball is well represented in the Lincoln Journal Star All State selections this year.
Maddie Wieseler and Jada Cattau were both selected to the First Team All-State squad, and six Lady Trojans received an honorable mention nod from the Lincoln newspaper.
Maddie Wieseler was selected to the All-State team as a setter, but she could have also been selected as a hitter.
On the season, Wieseler finished with 280 kills, 476 set assists, 213 digs, 39 ace serves, and 116 blocks.
Jada Cattau was selected to the All-State team as a hitter. She led the team with 281 kills, seven set assists, 307 digs, 48 ace serves, and 38 blocks
The six girls that earned an Honorable Mention were Abby Hochstein, Ashley Hamilton, Brianna Miller, Anna Reifenrath, Mallory Steffen, and Sydney Steffen.
On the season, Abby Hochstein had 107 kills, 42 set assists, 46 digs and 30 blocks. Hochstein was the last of six girls on the team to earn 100 kills this season.
Ashley Hamilton set records as a server this year. She led the team with 63 ace serves, and also had 11 kills, 527 set assists, and 242 digs.
Anna Reifenrath was the middle of the Wieseler and Cattau front line. The senior posted an impressive 237 kills with ten set assists, 24 digs, three ace serves, and 71 blocks.
Mallorie Steffen posted 110 kills, six set assists, 44 digs, and 62 blocks. She finished with the fifth most kills on the team.
Sydney Steffen had four kills, 21 set assists, 217 digs, 28 ace serves, and one block this year. She was fourth on the team in digs.
The Omaha world Herald has not released their All State selections, but a recruiting website that covers Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota released one. Earlier this week the Hartington community was voting for Class C-2 player of the year on Twitter, where Maddie Wieseler was a candidate. Though Wieseler lost the vote, Kalynn Meyer of Superior was named the player of the year for Class C2.
However, there was plenty of recognition from the website of Cedar Catholic girls being selected to All-State teams.
Maddie Wieseler was selected to the First Team as a setter, and Jada Cattau was selected to the First Team as a hitter. The big change from Lincoln Journal star was that Madalyn Arens was selected to the First Team as a Libero/DS. Arens was not selected or given an honorable mention by the Lincoln Journal Star. Anna Reifenrath also received a third team selection as a hitter.
On the season, Madalyn Arens was the center of the defense, leading the team with 397 digs. She also had three kills, six set assists, and 23 ace serves.
The Cedar Catholic girls finished 32-1 on the season and were the State Runner-up after losing the class C2 championship game to Superior.
Lincoln Journal Star All-State
First Team
Hitter Kalynn Meyer Superior
Hitter Jessie Brandl Stanton
Hitter Bree Burtwistle Stanton
Hitter Emily Krolikowski Centura
Hitter Jada Cattau Cedar Catholic
Setter Maddie Wieseler Cedar Catholic
Lib/Hit Lexie Langley Bergan
Honorary captain: Kalynn Meyer
Second Team
Hitter Brooklyn Hostetler Centura
Hitter Claire ostrand Neb Christn
Hitter Lauryn Samuelson, Southern Vly
Hitter Nicki Kirchhoff Superior
Hiter/set Carsyn Ostrand Neb Christian
Setter Megan Miller Superior
Libero Meghan Dahlhauser Bergan
Honorable Mention
Ashley Hamilton, Abby Hochstein, Brianna Miller, Anna Reifenrath, Mallorie Steffen, Sydney Steffen.
PrepDig.com Class C-2 All State Team
First Team
Setter – Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Setter – Lauren Jacobsen, Wisner-Pilger
Hitter – Kalynn Meyer, Superior
Hitter – Lexie Langley, Archbishop Bergan
Hitter – Jessie Brandl, Stanton
Hitter – Bree Burtwistle, Stanton
Hitter – Jada Cattau, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Hitter – emily Krolikowski, Centura
Libero/DS – Madalyn Arens, Cedar Catholic
Second Team
Setter – Carsyn Ostrand, 5’9, Jr., Neb. Christian
Setter – Avery Atkins, 5’4, Sr., South Loup
Hitter – Claire Ostrand, 5’9, Sr., Neb. Christian
Hitter – Sydney Mullen, 5’10, Sr., Maxwell
Hitter – Coree Lipovsky, 5’11, Sr., Sandy Creek
Hitter – Josie Reed, 5’10, Fresh., Ponca
Hitter – Megan Vaughn, 6’0 Sr., Palmyra
Hitter – Kayla Haynes, 6’0, Jr., Freeman
Libero– M Dahlhauser, 5’3, Sr., Bergan
Libero/DS – S Quinn, 5’5, Jr., Southern Valley
Third Team
Setter – Jena Cottam, 5’7, Sr., Thayer Central
Setter – Allison Dieckmann, 5’5, Jr., Archbishop Bergan
Hitter – Nicki Kirchhoff, 5’10, Sr., Superior
Hitter – Lauren Justesen, 5’9, Soph., Elmwood-Murdock
Hitter – Hannah Heppner, 5’10, Sr., Stanton
Hitter – Tori Thomas, 6’0, Soph., Hastings St. Cecilia
Hitter – Katelynn Halstead, 5’7, Sr., Neb Christian
Hitter – Anna Reifenrath, 6’0, Sr., Cedar Catholic
Libero/DS – Kinley Kryczki, 5’6, Sr., Arcadia-Loup City
Libero/DS – Anna Manning, 5’5, Sr., Hemingford