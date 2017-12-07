LINCOLN — Cedar Catholic volleyball is well represented in the Lincoln Journal Star All State selections this year.

Maddie Wieseler and Jada Cattau were both selected to the First Team All-State squad, and six Lady Trojans received an honorable mention nod from the Lincoln newspaper.

Maddie Wieseler was selected to the All-State team as a setter, but she could have also been selected as a hitter.

On the season, Wieseler finished with 280 kills, 476 set assists, 213 digs, 39 ace serves, and 116 blocks.

Jada Cattau was selected to the All-State team as a hitter. She led the team with 281 kills, seven set assists, 307 digs, 48 ace serves, and 38 blocks

The six girls that earned an Honorable Mention were Abby Hochstein, Ashley Hamilton, Brianna Miller, Anna Reifenrath, Mallory Steffen, and Sydney Steffen.

On the season, Abby Hochstein had 107 kills, 42 set assists, 46 digs and 30 blocks. Hochstein was the last of six girls on the team to earn 100 kills this season.

Ashley Hamilton set records as a server this year. She led the team with 63 ace serves, and also had 11 kills, 527 set assists, and 242 digs.

Anna Reifenrath was the middle of the Wieseler and Cattau front line. The senior posted an impressive 237 kills with ten set assists, 24 digs, three ace serves, and 71 blocks.

Mallorie Steffen posted 110 kills, six set assists, 44 digs, and 62 blocks. She finished with the fifth most kills on the team.

Sydney Steffen had four kills, 21 set assists, 217 digs, 28 ace serves, and one block this year. She was fourth on the team in digs.

The Omaha world Herald has not released their All State selections, but a recruiting website that covers Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota released one. Earlier this week the Hartington community was voting for Class C-2 player of the year on Twitter, where Maddie Wieseler was a candidate. Though Wieseler lost the vote, Kalynn Meyer of Superior was named the player of the year for Class C2.

However, there was plenty of recognition from the website of Cedar Catholic girls being selected to All-State teams.

Maddie Wieseler was selected to the First Team as a setter, and Jada Cattau was selected to the First Team as a hitter. The big change from Lincoln Journal star was that Madalyn Arens was selected to the First Team as a Libero/DS. Arens was not selected or given an honorable mention by the Lincoln Journal Star. Anna Reifenrath also received a third team selection as a hitter.

On the season, Madalyn Arens was the center of the defense, leading the team with 397 digs. She also had three kills, six set assists, and 23 ace serves.

The Cedar Catholic girls finished 32-1 on the season and were the State Runner-up after losing the class C2 championship game to Superior.

Lincoln Journal Star All-State

First Team

Hitter Kalynn Meyer Superior

Hitter Jessie Brandl Stanton

Hitter Bree Burtwistle Stanton

Hitter Emily Krolikowski Centura

Hitter Jada Cattau Cedar Catholic

Setter Maddie Wieseler Cedar Catholic

Lib/Hit Lexie Langley Bergan

Honorary captain: Kalynn Meyer

Second Team

Hitter Brooklyn Hostetler Centura

Hitter Claire ostrand Neb Christn

Hitter Lauryn Samuelson, Southern Vly

Hitter Nicki Kirchhoff Superior

Hiter/set Carsyn Ostrand Neb Christian

Setter Megan Miller Superior

Libero Meghan Dahlhauser Bergan

Honorable Mention

Ashley Hamilton, Abby Hochstein, Brianna Miller, Anna Reifenrath, Mallorie Steffen, Sydney Steffen.

PrepDig.com Class C-2 All State Team

First Team

Setter – Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Setter – Lauren Jacobsen, Wisner-Pilger

Hitter – Kalynn Meyer, Superior

Hitter – Lexie Langley, Archbishop Bergan

Hitter – Jessie Brandl, Stanton

Hitter – Bree Burtwistle, Stanton

Hitter – Jada Cattau, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Hitter – emily Krolikowski, Centura

Libero/DS – Madalyn Arens, Cedar Catholic

Second Team

Setter – Carsyn Ostrand, 5’9, Jr., Neb. Christian

Setter – Avery Atkins, 5’4, Sr., South Loup

Hitter – Claire Ostrand, 5’9, Sr., Neb. Christian

Hitter – Sydney Mullen, 5’10, Sr., Maxwell

Hitter – Coree Lipovsky, 5’11, Sr., Sandy Creek

Hitter – Josie Reed, 5’10, Fresh., Ponca

Hitter – Megan Vaughn, 6’0 Sr., Palmyra

Hitter – Kayla Haynes, 6’0, Jr., Freeman

Libero– M Dahlhauser, 5’3, Sr., Bergan

Libero/DS – S Quinn, 5’5, Jr., Southern Valley

Third Team

Setter – Jena Cottam, 5’7, Sr., Thayer Central

Setter – Allison Dieckmann, 5’5, Jr., Archbishop Bergan

Hitter – Nicki Kirchhoff, 5’10, Sr., Superior

Hitter – Lauren Justesen, 5’9, Soph., Elmwood-Murdock

Hitter – Hannah Heppner, 5’10, Sr., Stanton

Hitter – Tori Thomas, 6’0, Soph., Hastings St. Cecilia

Hitter – Katelynn Halstead, 5’7, Sr., Neb Christian

Hitter – Anna Reifenrath, 6’0, Sr., Cedar Catholic

Libero/DS – Kinley Kryczki, 5’6, Sr., Arcadia-Loup City

Libero/DS – Anna Manning, 5’5, Sr., Hemingford