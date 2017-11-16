LINCOLN — Saturday’s Class C2 State championship game was a match of momentum swings.

Cedar Catholic handedly won the first and third sets, but Superior was able to piece together a win in a close second set. In the fourth set, Superior went on a 12-point run that helped them earn a convincing 25-14 decision to force a fifth set.

It was the first five-set game the Lady Trojans, who came into the game with a perfect 34-0 record, had to play all season.

Cedar coach Denae Buss admitted she didn’t realize it was the team’s first fifth set, in part because the girls didn’t seem overly exhausted.

“I feel like they just got a little bit of momentum on us there for just a few points and that helped them,” said Buss.

Cedar had two ace serves in the final set, but hitting errors and clutch blocks by Superior swung the momentum to the Lady Wildcats.

The Wildcats sophomore stand-out Kalynn Meyer was able to seal the deal with kills that put Superior ahead for the win.

The 6-foot-three Meyer has already committed to play volleyball for the Nebraska Cornhuskers when she graduates high school in 2020.

It was obvious Saturday why Husker Coach John Cook wants her on his team.

She had 27 kills in the title game, accounting for more than half of her team’s total.

“I just think we felt confident in our blocking and that we would do what we needed,” said Buss. “She is tall and a great player, but we have lots of good players and we all hit the ball. They were very smart moving her to the outside today so they could get her the ball more.”

Superior went on quite the run this weekend on their way to a state title.

The Lady Wildcats beat the three seed, Centura, second seeded and undefeated Nebraska Christian, and top seed and undefeated Cedar Catholic on the way to a state championship.

“Our first goal was to win a set because we had never won a set at the state tournament, and we cheered so loud when we won our first set.,” said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins. “Then when we won our first match we thought that wow this is the real deal. Then when we were in the championship it was an incredible feeling of passion, pride and determination. It is indescribable.”

Cedar played a strong defensive game, accumulating 91 digs, but hitting errors hurt the Lady Trojans.

“[Meyer] is nice and tall,” said Buss. “We got some good blocks and good touches on her which slowed it out and helped us on defense. It helped them when they started spreading it around so we had to move ourselves.”

Buss returned to her alma mater to to coach four years ago. This was the first group of seniors she had coached throughout their high school career. She said it was really special what the girls did this year.

“If you work hard good things are coming for you. They worked all year long. They played club volleyball, they came in at 6:30 a.m. for weights four days a week during the summer, and they put their whole heart into it all the time. If you are going to play like that you are going to be well rounded and trust your team.”

The Cedar volleyball team has a short time to reflect on the impressive season that finished with a state runner-up plaque and a 34-1 record. Most of the girls also play on the basketball team, and practice for that season started Monday. Seniors Anna Reifenrath and Ashley Hamilton said this experience will carry with them into the winter season.

“I think getting this far in this state tournament really pushes us that we want to get even farther and win the state championship for basketball,” said Hamilton.

As far as the Lady Trojans goals for the basketball season, Reifenrath made it pretty clear.

“We know what it takes now and I will promise you that we will be back for basketball,” the senior stand-out said.

Superior 15 25 12 25 15

Cedar Catholic 25 21 25 14 10

KILLS Cedar – Maddie Wieseler, 14; Jada Cattau, 12; Mallorie Steffen, 9; Anna Reifenrath, 9; Brianna Miller, 7; Abby Hochstein, 3; Ashley Hamilton, 1. Superior – Kalynn Meyer, 27; Nicki Kirchhoff, 11; Teghan Sullivan, 5; Megan Miller, 4; Emma Schnakenberg, 3; Madison Backston, 1; Sierra Blackburn, 1.

SET ASSISTS Cedar – Ashley Hamilton, 27; Maddie Wieseler, 22; Madie Arens, 2; Brianna Miller, 1; Jada Cattau, 1. Superior – Megan Miller, 31; Teghan Sullivan, 13; Nicki Kirchhoff, 3; Kalynn Meyer, 1.

BLOCKS

Cedar – Brianna Miller, 5; Maddie Wieseler, 2; Anna Reifenrath, 2; Abby Hochstein, 1; Jada Cattau, 1; Mallorie Steffen, 1. Superior – Emma Schnakenberg, 7; Madison Blackstone, 6; Megan Miller, 5; Kalynn Meyer, 4; Nicki Kirchhoff, 3; Teghan Sullivan, 1.

ACE SERVES Cedar – Madie Arens, 2; Maddie Wieseler, 2; Jada Cattau, 1; Sydney Steffen, 1. Superior – Nicki Kirchhoff, 1; Teghan Sullivan, 1; Kalynn Meyer, 1; Trisha Hayes, 1.

DIGS Cedar – Madie Arens, 23; Jada Cattau ,19; Ashley Hamilton, 14; Sydney Steffen, 13; Maddie Wieseler, 7; Anna Reifenrath, 6; Brianna Miller, 4; Abby Hochstein, 2; Mallorie Steffen, 2; Gabby Steffen, 1. Superior – Trisha Hayes, 20; Teghan Sullivan, 18; Kalynn Meyer, 12; Nicki Kirchhoff, 10; Megan Miller, 10; Madison Blackstone, 3; Brandie Simonsen, 1; Sierra Blackburn, 1.