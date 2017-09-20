STANTON ­— The Lady Trojans are off to the best start in school history.

Cedar remains undefeated, now 16-0 on the season, after sweeping through another tournament.

Losing just one set in three matches at the Stanton Invite Saturday, the Cedar girls displayed a dominating performance that has continued to be on display all year.

Coach Denae Buss’ team started the day against Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, breezing past the Lady Bears. Winning both sets 25-5, the Lady Trojans showed they were working on all cylinders at the tournament.

Cedar then advanced to face Clarkson-Leigh in the next match.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.