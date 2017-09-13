WAKEFIELD — Another early season tournament, another championship win for Cedar Catholic.

At the Wakefield Tournament this weekend, the Lady Trojans were put to the test but emerged victorious through it all to remain undefeated. They are now 11-0.

Cedar cruised through Thursday’s games against Wakefield and Homer, and on Saturday, the girls cruised into the semi-finals after defeating BRLD.

Then a matchup against Ponca made things interesting. Cedar and Ponca are in the same District this year, and are both currently ranked in the top five of Class C-2.

Cedar lost their first set of the tournament to start the match against Ponca. It went to extras, with Ponca winning 27-25. Cedar then seemed to wake up as they came back and played stronger in the second and third sets to advance to the finals.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.