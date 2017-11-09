LINCOLN — The Cedar Catholic Lady Trojans put together a dominating performance in their State Tourney opener here Thursday.

Cedar earned a three-set sweep over Southern Valley, winning 25-16, 25-12, 25-14.

Cedar’s win puts them in Friday’s State Semifinal game against defending state champion Stanton. The 1 p.m. contest will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s Class C2 state title game. That contest will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center at 1 p.m.

Cedar was led at the net Thursday by Jada Cattau and Maddie Wieseler, who both slammed down 11 kills. Anna Reifenrath also had a solid day at the net, connecting for eight kills. The offense was set up by Wieseler’s 19 set assists, while Ashley Hamilton had 17 set assists.

Wieseler was also deadly at the service line, firing three ace serves over the net.

The Cedar defense also put on an impressive show. Brianna Miller paced the team at the net, slamming back five blocks. Maddie Wieseler was also a defensive force, slamming down four blocks and going down for five digs. Madie Arens led the team in digs with 20, while Jada Cattau went down for 14.