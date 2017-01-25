WEST POINT — Cedar Catholic snapped a three-game losing skid, earning a 52-40 win over West Point Guardian Angels Saturday.

Stephen Hillis led the Trojans to the 12-point victory. The senior had a double-double with 14 points and 15 boards in Saturday’s contest as Cedar Catholic bounced back from their loss the night earlier in Wayne.

Starting off strong Cedar took a 16-11 lead. The Trojans extended that lead to 27-22 at the break.

The Cedar defense locked down the Bluejays to open the second half, allowing them to score just two points in the frame.

