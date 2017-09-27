HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic came out on top Friday in a battle of football titans.

After falling behind early to Battle Creek, the Trojans came on strong to earn a 21-6 win in the District opener for both teams.

This marks the second year in a row Cedar was able to topple Battle Creek. The Braves still own a 5-6 edge in the all-time series, however. They are the only team on this year’s schedule that holds a winning record against Cedar.

It was truly a defensive stalemate in the first two frames.

Friday’s first quarter featured a clock-eating drive from each team, but neither drive was able to end in points.

Both teams’ defenses forced penalties and miscues in the second frame.

Battle Creek was able to get some traction with their running game in the second quarter, though.

ounty News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.