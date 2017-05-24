KEARNEY – On day two of the boys golf state championship, the Cedar Catholic Trojans moved up the leaderboard one spot, to finish third. Cedar was sitting in fourth at the end of day one, but strong play by Matthew Schaefer, Capp Bengston, and Quinn Paulsen moved them up the leaderboard

Paulsen played early in the day, teeing off in one of the first groups. Paulsen shot a 92 yesterday, but came out on fire to move the Trojans into third early on day two. Shooting an 81, Paulsen went 41 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine.

Paulsen played early, and was able to post a low score that helped put the Trojans in third after a score of 91 came in from Lincoln Christian.

Schaefer and Bengston played hot today, as Schaefer shot a 76, and Bengston shot a 78. Both started off with strong front nine performances that carried over into the back nine very well. This is an improvement for Schaefer who had a rough outing on his back nine during day one.

Compared to yesterday, Bengston improved two strokes, Schaefer improved five, and Paulsen improved ten. It does look like Kelby Schommer will be having a worse second day than the 79 he shot on day one.

Individually, Schaefer finishes in seventh, and Bengston finishes in eighth, as both golfers put up very strong two day scores. Schaefer shot a 157 and Bengston shot a 158. The lowest individual two day score was Jack Thompson of Hastings St. Cecilia with a 149.

Schommer started hot today, but that quickly cooled down, as Schommer’s 48 on the front nine put him in trouble early. Schommer shot a 79 yesterday, but he had a rough front nine despite his birdie to start the round. Schommer did bounce back on the back nine though with a 40, and he finished with an 88 on the day.

Miller improved six strokes on day two, shooting a 95. Miller’s day one score was not included in Cedar’s total, and it looks like his second day score will not be included in the final score either.

Cedar Catholic finishes in third place at 87 over par, shooting a 655. Lincoln Lutheran finishes in first with a 639, and Kimball holds on to second, shooting a 648.

The State Championship for boys golf was a two day tournament in Kearney at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. The lowest four scores from each day are posted for each team. At the end of day two, the team with the lowest combined eight scores wins.