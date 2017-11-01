NORFOLK — Echoes of Queen’s song “We Are The Champions” could be heard from the Norfolk Catholic gymnasium, as Cedar Catholic celebrated another win. The three set sweep over Battle Creek brought the Lady Trojans to 29-0 on the season, and it also brought the girls a conference title.

The Lady Trojans started off slow in the first set, and Battle Creek took a quick early lead. Cedar bounced back though with some defensive stands and strong play at the net, and quickly took the lead and the first set.

“Coming out in the start and getting ahead really helps our momentum, but if we lose a set you just see the fire start,” said head coach Denae Buss. “We are just coming together and playing volleyball right now.”

The Lady Trojans last won the conference title in 2015, and senior Anna Reifenrath said there may have been a chip on their shoulder to win it this year.

“It means a lot to us [seniors] because we won it our sophomore year and we really wanted to repeat last year but things just didn’t go well,” said Reifenrath. “So it was really good to come back and do it again this year and come into districts on a good note.”

