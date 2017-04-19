HARTINGTON — The Cedar Catholic boys came out on top at the Cedar Catholic invite last week, edging Hartington-Newcastle by one point to earn the team title.

The girls also performed well, finishing second behind Hartington-Newcastle.

With a near 4×400 record and a strong 4×800 team, the Trojans easily took first, but were unable to earn the relay sweep.

As they led into the third leg of the 4×100 something happened. During the last handoff of the 4×100 meter relay, Cedar was leading as Sean Kathol went to hand the baton to Isaac Creamer. Kathol stumbled, though and crashed to the ground. The team was unable to finish the event.

