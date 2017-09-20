WISNER — After flirting with shutouts in two previous games, Cedar Catholic’s defense finally earned the goose-egg, topping Wisner-Pilger 56-0 here Friday.

The Trojans improved to 4-0 with the win, but will now face their toughest challenge of the season when they host state-rated Battle Creek here Friday in the first District contest of the season.

Both Jacob Keiser and Jackson Eickhoff dominated the offense, behind an offensive line that yet again has not let up a sack or tackle for a loss. Cedar went into halftime up 42-0, before putting on the cruisers in the second half of the win.

This shutout can be a big confidence boost for a team that now heads into five straight district games.

“The biggest thing we wanted from the kids is improvement from the previous week and we did that,” said head coach Chad Cattau. “We need to get better each day and we really emphasize that at practice. It’s going to be very critical as we head into district play because each week we will have a great challenge in front of us.

There may be some challenges coming, but so far the offensive line has been able to pave over whatever is in their way as they march down the field. Both Eickhoff and Keiser each only carried the ball 12 times, but their output was outrageous. Keiser ran the ball for 149 yards and four touchdowns, and Eickhoff ran the ball for 110 yards and three touchdowns. As a whole, Cedar averaged just over eight yards per run against Wisner-Pilger, and that included Ian Rohan again getting a hand off.

Last week, Rohan, a 350-pound lineman, ran the ball twice and scored a touchdown from 14 yards out.

Our offensive line has continued to get better each week,” said Cattau. “There have been times we don’t do things right fundamentally, but we are working to become more consistent. We know we had three pretty good guys going into the season, but we weren’t sure on the other positions, but we have had a few guys really step up and play well in those spots.”

At 4-0, the Trojans have had exactly the start that they wanted, and now they will begin some tough matchups, starting with Battle Creek. The Cedar boys have followed Cattau’s leadership though and continued to improve each week, earning wins along the way.

It will be a battle of state-rated teams here Friday when Cedar hosts Battle Creek at 7 p.m. Cedar is rated third in the state in the latest Omaha World Herald poll, while Battle Creek is rated sixth.

Cedar Catholic 14 28 7 7 56

Wisner-Pilger 0 0 0 0 0

WP Cedar

Total Off. 1 469

Passing Yds 0 68

Rushing Yds 1 401

Penalties-Yds 0-0 3-30

First Downs 1 29

PASSING

Cedar – Dain Whitmire, 3-6-48; Matthew Schaefer, 1-1-20. Wisner-Pilger – Trevor Styskal, 1-5-0

RUSHING

Cedar – Jacob Keiser, 12-149 4 TDs; Jackson Eickhoff, 12-110 3 TDs; Connor Vlach, 8-48 1 TD; Austin Arens, 5-36; Sam Feilmeier, 4-23; Dain Whitmire, 3-12; Nathan Potts, 2-7; Ian Rohan, 1-6; Myles Thoene, 1-6; Kerby Hochstein, 1-4. Wisner-Pilger – Keegan Ruskamp, 10-30; Justin Pieper, 5-2; Colby Heller, 3-2; Trevor Styskal, 8- -33.

RECEIVING

Cedar – Isaac Creamer, 1-26; Josh Pinkelman, 1-20; Riley Arens, 1-11; Harrison Arens, 1-11. Wisner-Pilger – Colby Heller, 1-0.

TACKLES

Cedar – Keyan Joachimsen, 4; Rex Becker, 4; Josh Pinkelman, 3; Derek Heimes, 3; Ian Rohan, 2.5; Austin Arens, 2; Quinn Paulsen, 1.5; Riley Arens, 1.5; Eric Hoesing, 1; Jacob Keiser, 1; Jason Becker, 1; Kaden Lammers, 1; Matthew Becker, 1; Ted Bengston, 1; Connor Vlach, 1; Levi Arens, 1; Sam Feilmeier, 0.5. Wisner-Pilger – Mason Dimon, 9.5; Keegan Ruskamp, 9; Justin Pieper, 7; Dylan Kneifl, 6; Landon Beaver, 4; Colby Heller, 3.5; Dylan Uhing, 2; Caden Schweers, 1; Gavin Lampman, 1; Sam Dorris, 1; Lewis Dorris, 1.