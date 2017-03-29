HARTINGTON — The Cedar Catholic track team was preparing last week for the spring season behind head coach Chad Cattau.

The season opened here Tuesday at the Hartington Community Complex.

With 45 kids out for the boys and girls teams, Cattau is happy with the amount of flexibility the team will have throughout events.

“The best part about having that many out is that it will help breed competition amongst the team so that we can assure the kids are pushing themselves every day of practice,” said Cattau. “We will also be able to be more competitive as both a boys and girls team because of the depth we will now have.”

Cattau enjoys the track season.

“It’s always fun to watch the kids come out and compete in track,” said Cattau. “It’s really a sport that has so many positives and benefits for any athlete that is trying to make themselves better athletically.”

