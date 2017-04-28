PIERCE — The Cedar Catholic girls track team surprised even their own coach as they took home their first team win of the season at the Pierce Invitational. The Lady Trojans beat Crofton by just eight points. The boys team finished in second, 31 points behind Pierce.

“I was very excited for our girls team for winning this meet,” said head coach Chad Cattau. “I honestly didn’t even realize we were in contention until they read the final points for the day.”

The Lady Trojans had quite a few first place finishes, as Jada Cattau won the 200 meter dash, Sara Reifenrath won the 400 meter dash, the 4×400 meter team placed first, and Maddie Wieseler won the triple jump.

“These girls have really worked hard on improving themselves,” said Cattau. “They are now really believing in each other and learning to push themselves harder than they were early in the year. As coaches, we need to make sure we continue to challenge them to improve themselves as the final stretch of the season approaches.”

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.