ALBION — The Cedar Catholic boys begin the season with a win over Boone Central, 52-45. This game brought two preseason ranked teams to face off, with Cedar being ranked eighth in Class C2 and Boone Central being ranked eighth in Class C1.

Riley Arens led the Trojans in scoring with 18, but Matthew Becker was not far behind, posting 16. Becker posted a double-double on the night, as he also had 10 rebounds.

Cedar also won the rebound battle 41 to 40 over a “bigger and more athletic Boone Central team,” according to head coach Matt Steffen.

Cedar led 24-20 at halftime, but Boone Central had the hot start in the third quarter, quickly putting the Trojans behind in the game. Cedar was able to bounce back though, and out-scored Boone central 18-10 in the fourth quarter.

