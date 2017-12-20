HARTINGTON — Last week’s 68-48 Cedar Catholic win over Crofton marked another double-double for Matthew Becker.

Becker went 10-15 from the floor, scoring 23 in the process as the Trojans’ fierce defense and transition offense could not be contained.

“I felt like my team was giving me the ball when I needed it, and that was probably the best game I played all season,” said Becker.

The junior added 10 rebounds to his stat sheet for the night to earn himself the double-double.

“I just feel like I am getting stronger, both in my upper body and lower body, and that just comes from hard work in the weight room and on the court,” said Becker.

This was a good bounce back win at home for Cedar, after dropping a lopsided game in O’Neill days before.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.