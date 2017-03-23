HARTINGTON — Stephen Hillis was named to the Mid-State All-Conference First Team, and Cedar Catholic teammates Sean Kathol and Matthew Becker received Honorable Mention status on the team.

Hillis’ presence down low this season was clear as he played a major role against every opponent.

“Stephen was a three-year starter for us and played a big role every year,” said head coach Matt Steffen. “ Stephen led our team in rebounding the last three years. He was the most fundamentally sound post player I have ever coached and was one of the most athletic players.”

The big man also led the team in scoring with over 13 points per game, and averaged a double-double with over 10 rebounds per game. He also led the team in minutes, averaging over 28 minutes per contest.

Hillis was a leader on the team and Steffen says, “He is a great basketball player and an even better young man.”

Hillis’ basketball playing days may be behind him, but he is going to the Air Force Academy next year on a scholarship to play football.

