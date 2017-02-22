NORFOLK — Norfolk Catholic just seems to have the Trojans’ number.

The Knights put together a balanced scoring attack to top Cedar Catholic 45-37 in the regular season finale Friday.

Cedar struggled on offense most of the night, scoring just 11 field goals in the contest.

“We really struggled handling Norfolk Catholic’s athleticism and pressure,” said coach Matt Steffen.

The Trojans had 21 turnovers on the night, and the Knights took advantage by scoring 19 points off of turnovers. Norfolk Catholic also had strong bench play, as they outscored Cedar 23-4 with their non-starters.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.