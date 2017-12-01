HARTINGTON – All-District honors for high school football have begun to roll out this week, and Cedar Catholic is well represented on the C2-4 team. With five players earning All-District honors, and another five earning an Honorable Mention, the Trojan leaders earned some recognition for the hard work this year.

Jackson Eickhoff, Austin Arens, Josh Pinkelman, Rex Becker, and Jacob Keiser were named to the All-District team, and Ian Rohan, Quinn Paulsen, Jason Becker, Jacob Haahr, and Keyan Joachimsen received an Honorable Mention.

Keiser, Eickhoff and Arens all were dynamic runners in the Trojan backfield, and each played a part in the linebacker corps. Keiser led the rushing team with 181 carries for 1,378 yards and 19 touchdowns. Eickhoff was close to joining Keiser with 1,000 yards. The senior had 137 carries for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns. Arens carried the ball the least of the three with 60 carries, but he still managed 424 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Arens led the three with 36 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Keiser followed him with 32.5 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and three interceptions. Eickhoff had 30 tackles, four for a loss, and one sack.

