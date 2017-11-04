WAYNE – “32 down, and three more to go.”

That is what you may have heard on the court after the Cedar Catholic volleyball game on Saturday. The Lady Trojans swept Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast in the Class C2-1 District Final.

Cedar advances to the state tournament as the #1 seed, and this year the team still has goals set from the beginning of the year that they are looking to accomplish.

“We are not just going to go. We are going to accomplish something,” said head coach Denae Buss. “Hopefully we keep our streak going and we do some work down in Lincoln.”

The Lady Trojans remain undefeated on the season. Big Red is now 32-0 and the team is still hungry for more.

“I think that it definitely threatens a lot of teams knowing that we can come out there and kick their butt because we haven’t lost yet,” said senior Madie Arens.

This is something that the Lady Trojans have worked for all year, and the team is seeing the fruits of it’s labor.

“We started way back in the spring with our club volleyball team,” said senior Anna Reifenrath. “We went to Des Moines and Sioux Falls and played a lot of really hard teams that had super tall girls and had been playing all year round. We went down and faced them and it made us a lot better. It showed us what it takes to beat the good teams.”

Cedar Catholic won’t be the only undefeated team at the dance though, Nebraska Christian is 30-0 after beating Burwell in the District Finals.

“Being undefeated puts a target on our back and I think it makes the other teams want to beat us even more,” said Reifenrath. “Nebraska Christian is undefeated too so if we meet them it is going to be a battle, but I know we can do it with all the work that we have put in.”

Cedar has a bit of a role reversal from last year. The Lady Trojans made it to the State Tournament last year as the eight seed, but lost to top seed Diller-Odell in four sets. This year, the girls want payback.

“It is good that we are the veteran team now and not the youngsters going down [to Lincoln],” said Buss. “Hopefully we play that to our advantage and come out with some fire. The girls know they can do it so lets get it done.”

Cedar has some work to do in practice before the State Tournament begins on Nov. 9th. While the Lady Trojans did sweep BRLD, the team recognized that is was not their sharpest game.

“There was a lot more on the line this game, but I also think we came out a little flat just because we knew that we beat them once so we just thought we were going to do it again,” said Reifenrath. “Once we got our momentum going though we got on top of it.”

The team will be sharpening their skills this week as the team prepares for the first round matchup. Other District games are currently happening that will decide Cedar’s opponent.

“We are going to work on our weaknesses because that is what Coach Buss says other teams will pick on us with,” said Arens. “So we are just going to go in there, play our best, and usually against those top teams we typically come out pretty hard.”

This team has stayed focused on the prize ahead of them all season long, and now that Cedar has made the State Tournament, junior Jada Cattau says they need to seize the opportunity.

“It is going to be way different. Last year when we made it to State we were just happy to be there, but this year we are going down there to win,” said Cattau. “We have a purpose to go down there so it is going to be awesome.”

Cedar won Saturday’s match against BRLD with some very strong play at the net. On offense, Maddie Wieseler led the team with eight kills, but Cedar spread the ball around rather well. Reifenrath, Cattau and Brianna Miller each had seven kills, Abby Hochstein had six, and Mallorie Steffen had five. Ashley Hamilton also had one kill.

On defense, Wieseler led the charge at the net. She notched four of the teams six blocks. Hochstein and Miller each had one.

Wieseler also led the team in ace serves and in set assists, leading her team in four total categories. Wieseler had three aces and 18 set assists. She also had eight digs on the night.

Jada Cattau led the effort on the ground with 13 digs, and Sydney Steffen and Madie Arens followed with nine of their own.

Arens said that BRLD came out looking much different than they did in the beginning of the year.

“They definitely came out a lot harder than in the Wakefield Tournament. We beat them by quite a bit and we knew that this time they would probably be coming for a lot more since they made it all the way here to the District Final.”

As the top seed, Cedar Catholic will play in the second game on Friday Nov. 9, following the game between the four and five seeds. The Lady Trojans will faceoff 3:30 PM, and the winner of that match will play the winner of the four and five seeds. That semifinal matchup will be on Saturday Nov. 10 at 1 PM.

BRLD 14 18 16

Cedar Catholic 25 25 25

KILLS

Cedar Catholic – Maddie Wieseler, 8; Anna Reifenrath, 7; Jada Cattau, 7; Brianna Miller, 7; Abby Hochstein, 6; Mallorie Steffen, 5; Ashley Hochstein, 1.

SET ASSISTS

Cedar Catholic – Maddie Wieseler, 18; Ashley Hamilton, 16; Abby Hochstein, 2; Brianna Miller, 2; Jada Cattau, 1.

BLOCKS

Cedar Catholic – Maddie Wieseler, 4; Abby Hochstein, 1; Brianna Miller, 1.

ACE SERVES

Cedar Catholic – Maddie Wieseler, 3; Ashley Hamilton, 2; Jada Cattau, 1; Madie Arens, 1.

DIGS

Cedar Catholic – Jada Cattau, 13; Madie Arens, 9; Sydney Steffen, 9; Maddie Wieseler, 8; Ashley Hamilton, 4; Anna Reifenrath, 2; Brianna Miller, 1; Mallorie Steffen, 1; Abby Hochstein, 1.