WYNOT — The Lady Wildcats started off their volleyball season by winning the Wynot Invite.

Hartington-Newcastle topped Crofton and Bloomfield to claim the title.

Hartington-Newcastle started off with a 25-20 25-15 two-set win over Bloomfield to begin the season.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Abbe Morten who had seven kills, two ace serves, and six digs. Kayden Jueden and Belle Harms also had big games.

Jueden had four kills and four digs, while Harms had two kills, two blocks, an ace serve and a dig.

