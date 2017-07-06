CROFTON – The Juniors and Seniors took on Crofton, and split the two games, as the Juniors won 17-9, and the Seniors lost 4-3. The Seniors were in the middle of a close game on Tuesday, but lightning forced the game to end in the sixth inning while Hartington was down by one run.

The Juniors came out hot after having a rough weekend tournament in Creighton. Scoring five runs in the first inning, Hartington took the lead and never looked back.

Hartington scored 17 runs in total, as the offense showed up in force. Chase Lammers led the team with five RBIs off of three singles. Lames also scored three times himself.

Jacob Keiser also had a strong day at the plate, as he went 3-5 with two doubles and a single, along with three RBIs.

Dain Whitmire started on the mound for Hartington. He earned the win after pitching three and one third inning, allowing nine runs, six of them earned, off of four hits and three walks, while striking out four batters.

Whitmire was relieved by Seth Wiebelhaus who pitched the remaining two and two thirds innings. He allowed no runs and no hits with one walk. He struck out five batters.

“I’m never surprised with our boys,” said head coach Don whitmire. “They can hit the ball, run the bases, and they can do the small things. Just defensively we need to do a little better. We got a little lazy out there.”

The Juniors did manage to earn the win despite committing three errors throughout the night.

For the seniors, they were in a nail biter in the sixth inning, but lightning ended the game early, and Crofton won 4-3.

Hartington struggled at the plate, as they only came up with three hits, but that wasn’t what seemed to aggravate the players.

“They better not call this game,” said Capp Bengston as he watched the umpires conference about the storm that was coming in. Being down one, Bengston was still trying to fight his way out of his first loss of the season.

The radar showed that finishing the game was not likely though, and Hartington lost.

Hartington and Crofton were tied heading into the fifth inning, but a wild pitch by Bengston scored the runner from third, and ultimately giving Crofton the win.

This heartbreaker was even tougher on the Hartington Seniors after their rough weekend in Creighton just days before.

The Juniors now prepare for their League tournament starting on Friday in Hartington against Atkinson, and the Seniors prepare for their last regular season matchup against Ponca on July 12.

The Hartington Juniors are currently 13-7, and the Seniors are 9-7.

Juniors Game

Hartington 5 0 2 5 0 5 x 17 10 3

Crofton 1 1 4 3 0 0 x 9 4 1

Batting Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 1-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, BB, K; Jacob Keiser, 3-5, 1B, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R,; Brady Steffen, 0-4, BB; Chase Lammers, 3-3, 3 1B, 5 RBI, 3 R; Seth Wiebelhuas, 1-3, 1B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, K; Luke Reifenrath, 1-2, 1B, RBI, BB, K; Ted Bengston 0-0, R, BB; Turner Korth, 0-3, BB, 3 K; Austin Arens, 0-0, 4 R, 3 BB; Sam Feilmeier, 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, BB, K.

Pitching Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 3.1 IP, W, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 K; Seth Wiebelhaus, 2.2 IP, SV, BB, 5 K, 0 H.

Seniors Game

Hartington 1 0 0 0 2 0 x 3 3 1

Crofton 1 0 0 1 2 0 x 4 11 1

Batting

Hartington – Dain Whitmire, 0-2, 2 K; Cole Heckenlaible, 0-3, 3 K; Jacob Keiser, 0-0, BB; Sean Kathol, 1-3, 1B, 2 R, BB, K; Tanner Keiser, 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K; Casey Lammers, 1-2, 1B, R; Austin Creamer, 0-2, 2 K; Seth Wiebelhaus, 0-2, BB, K; Casper Jueden, 0-3, 2 K; Kelby Schommer, 0-1, K.

Pitching

Hartington – Capp Bengston, 5.2 IP, L, 4 R, 3 ER, 11 H, 3 K.