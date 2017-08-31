WYNOT — In a battle of preseason rated teams the Wynot Blue Devils hosted the Bloomfield Bees on Friday night in an early season showdown.

After a couple of scoring drives early in the game by Bloomfield this one turned into a real defensive battle.

Bloomfield would go on to make their early offensive success stand up with a couple of scoring runs by All Stater Quinton Moles.

The Blue Devil defense would stiffen after that and turn the Bees away for the the rest of the game but Wynot’s offense struggled to finish drives and Bloomfield earned the 14-6 win.

Moles was a workhorse for the Bees as he lugged the ball 23 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Wynot was led by Lucas Thingstad who finished with 13 rushes for 94 yards.

Thingstad also led the Devils with 15 tackles, while Kevin Bruening and Justin Lange each finished with 13 stops.

The Bloomfield ‘D’ was paced by Brantson Gieselman and Quinton Moles with nine tackles each.

Wynot received the opening kickoff but their offense went three-and-out. Bloomfield received the punt and marched to mid-field. The Bees would convert on a a fourth-and-one when Moles broke up the middle, bounced off a couple of would-be tacklers and raced 50 yards for a touchdown. The PAT pass failed and the Bees held a 6-0 lead.

Wynot gave the ball right back with another three-and-out offensive series. Bloomfield would move the ball down the field on their second possession as well.

A Braden Eisenhouer to Trenton Holz 16-yard pass on third and long kept the drive alive. Moles powered in from the two-yard line to cap the drive. Braden Eisenhouer hit Jackson Eisenhouer for the PAT and the Bees made it 14-0 to close out the first frame.

Wynot’s defense would stiffen in the second quarter and shut down the Bees on offense. The Blue Devils were only able to mount one serious offense drive of their own, however. An 18 yard toss from Thingstad to Nate Wieseler and couple of quarterback scrambles moved the ball into the red zone. A facemask call on the Bees gave Wynot the ball at the seven-yard line but the drive stalled and the halftime score remained 14-0 in favor of Bloomfield.

The third quarter was a defensive battle for most of period.

At the three-minute mark the Bees had the ball at midfield and again went for it on fourth-and-four, but this time the Blue Devil defense was up to the challenge and stuffed the run.

Wynot took over and three straight runs by Lucas Thingstad moved the ball deep into Bee territory. Nate Wieseler would take a read option pitch and power in from the nine-yard line for a Blue Devils touchdown. The PAT run was stopped and Wynot had cut the margin to 14-6 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter turned into a defensive dog fight as most of the period was played between the 20 yard lines.

Wynot mounted one last drive in the waning minutes. Wynot got a pair of first down runs by Lucas Thingstad and 15-yard and 5-yard runs up the middle by Nate Wieseler.

The Bees defense made a stand inside the 10-yard line as a couple of incomplete passes into the endzone stalled the drive. The Bees did a couple kneel downs as the last 37 seconds ran off the clock.

Wynot travels to Laurel Concord Coleridge Friday to do battle with the Bears.

Bloomfield Wynot

Rushing 41-190 27-111

Passing 2- 5-32 2-18-47

Total yds 222 158

Rushing

Wynot – Lucas Thingstad, 13-94; Nate Wieseler, 6-17. Bloomfield – Quinton Moles, 23-144; Braden Eisenhouer, 9-11; Reece McFarland, 7-11; Will Fehringer, 2-24.

Passing

Wynot – Lucas Thingstad , 2-15-47. Bloomfield – Braden Eisenhauer, 2-5-32

Tackles

Wynot – Lucas Thingstad, 15; Kevin Bruening 13; Justin Lange, 13; Corbin Sudbeck, 9; Nate Wieseler, 9; Bloomfield – Brantson Gieselman, 9; Quinton Moles, 9; Jared Hornback, 6; Reece McFarland, 5; Will Fehringer, 5.