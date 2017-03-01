WAUSA — Strong play by the Reifenraths led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to an 83-66 win over Hartington-Newcastle in the second round of Sub-District action here Tuesday.

An early lead for the Bears gave them the edge as by halftime they held a 14 point lead, and LCC came out with reckless abandon in the third, scoring another 28.

Izac Reifenrath scored 22 while Jayden Reifenrath scored 21, and combined they totaled half of their team’s points.

Turner Korth led the effort for the Wildcats, scoring 23, including 12 in the third quarter, but that was not enough to lift HNS past LCC. Cole Schmidt scored 18, and Dayne Morten had 13 points.

