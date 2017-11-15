Wynot — The Wynot Blue Devils’ season came to an end Tuesday.

The Bruning Davenport Shickley Eagles jumped out early to take control.

Wynot got themselves in a deep hole in the first half, and rallied in the second half only to see the comeback fall short as the Eagles advanced to play Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinal round of playoffs with the 58-40 win.

John Christensen was the offensive star of the game for the Eagles as he accounted for seven of their eight touchdowns on the night.

The BDS quarterback connected for five touchdown passes and had a pair of touchdown runs to power the Eagles offense. He was 11 for 14 passing for 262 yards and rushed 14 times for 84 yards.

