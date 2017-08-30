HARTINGTON — Hartington-Newcastle’s three-headed monster proved too tough to stop as the Wildcats earned a 34-7 win over Homer.

Turner Korth, Lincoln McPhillips, and Shaye Morten all rotated at the quarterback position, showing versatility in the backfield.

Morten threw two touchdowns — one to Korth and the other to McPhillips, and he also came up with an interception on defense.

McPhillips had a rushing and receiving touchdown, and also had an interception.

Korth ran one in, caught a touchdown pass, and led the team with 15 tackles on the night.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I am doing with them all,” said co-head coach Corey Uldrich. “I feel like we have three guys that can play back there and when guys get dinged I can move them around and not feel like we lose anything. I like having options. It is good to have options.”

