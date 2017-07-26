CREIGHTON — The Hartington American Legion seniors suffered a one-run setback Saturday against second-seeded Atkinson.

Saturday’s match up was a back-and-forth affair all the way. Atkinson hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 8-7 in the second round of the Class C Area 1 District Tournament.

With runners on second and third, a line drive to center scored the winning run, as Atkinson knocked Hartington into the consolation bracket of the double elimination tournament.

While Atkinson threw one pitcher for seven innings, Hartington threw three, as Coach Don Whitmire has looked to manage his pitching options so they are available only a game or two later.

