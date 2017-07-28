LINCOLN — Wynot’s Cortney Arkfeld made the best of her final high school basketball game.

Arkfeld helped the Blue Team earn an 85-81 win over the Red Team in Monday’s Nebraska Coaches Association All Star game here.

She finished the night making 2-6 shots for four points.

The Blue Team was also aided by Nebraska basketball recruit Taylor Kissinger of Minden.

Kissinger set two Nebraska Coaches Association All Star game records, dropping in 26 points and yanking down 18 rebounds for an impressive double-double against some of the best in the state.

She was 10-21 in the contest, which was played at Lincoln North Star High School.

