OMAHA — The Wynot girls track team scored points in two events at the State Track meet last weekend.

“It was the toughest conditions that we ran in this year,” said head coach Lee Heimes. “It was pretty wet and soggy, but overall it is a great track.”

Cortney Arkfeld was able to perform very strongly, as she finished eighth overall in the 200 meter dash, and was also a part of the 4×100 meter relay team that placed fourth.

The girls finished with six points because of Arkfeld’s individual finish along with the relay team’s result. Holly Lauer was the only other girl to qualify for an individual event, posting a 15 foot 2.25 inch jump in the long jump competition, which had her finish near the back of the pack.

