HARTINGTON — Hartington has been the home to some top notch volleyball so far this season.

Cedar Catholic is 11-0 on the season, and rated as the top C2 team in the state by several statewide media outlets.

Hartington-Newcastle is not far behind them at 5-1.

Cedar is ranked as the state’s top C2 team by the Omaha World Herald and by Max Preps. Hartington’s other team, the Hartington-Newcastle Lady Wildcats, joined them this week in the Max Preps Top 10.

Max Preps ranks Cedar as third in the state out of all classes. The national media outlet ranks Johnson-Brock as the top all-class team in the state.

Cedar also has earned recognition due to the challenging schedule they have each year.

Max Preps has their strength of schedule rating at a 5.0, while Hartington-Newcastle’s is at a -4.7.

For Hartington-Newcastle, this is their first recognition in any outlets ranking system. Overall, Max Preps has the Lady Cats ranked 46th out of all classes.

Other area teams on Max Preps Class C-2 top 10 list are Ponca at third, Battle Creek at fourth, Stanton at fifth, Howells-Dodge at seventh, Wisner-Pilger at eighth, and Lutheran-Northeast at tenth.

Cedar Catholic and Hartington-Newcastle will not face each other in the regular season, but they are both in the same District along with Ponca.