NORFOLK — Several Cedar County athletes will take part in all star games this week at Northeast Community College.

Wynot’s Cortney Arkfeld took part in last weekend’s All Star Volleyball game and will play in this week’s All Star girls basketball game.

Hartington-Newcastle’s Sophie Noecker will compete on the girls All Star basketball team, as well.

Cedar Catholic’s Stephen Hillis and Wynot’s Jalen Wieseler were also named to the Light All Star team for the boys.

On June 16, Northeast Community College will host the 34th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games.

