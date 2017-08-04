HARTINGTON — Cowboys and cowgirls came out to the Cedar County Fairgrounds from as far as Minnesota last Thursday to show off their horse and cow-handling skills in front of a crowd of more than a thousand at the 18th annual Cedar County Rodeo.

Country music blared, cold beverages were sold by the bucket and cowboy boots stomped the dirt as competitors roped calves, ran barrel races, wrestled steers and tried to ride bucking bulls.

“It’s entertaining, even the mistakes and missteps,” audience member Tony Pick said, after watching almost every breakaway roper miss the mark.

Several area residents were among those trying their hand at the rough and tumble sport.

In between events, two hapless rodeo clowns entertained the audience with a number of skits involving clunker vehicles and getting heckled by the announcer.

Outside the rodeo, they sat in lawn chairs outside the trailers celebrating their successes or contemplating what could have gone better.

