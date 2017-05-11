Check out the video report

FORDYCE — Kids learned the baseball basics at the Fordyce Baseball Camp last Saturday.

In total, 111 kids attended camp. “We really lucked out with the beautiful weather,” said organizer Don Whitmire, who had to move the event back a week due to bad weather. The postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as over 75 kids showed up for the morning group, and almost 40 attended the afternoon. Kids got to learn how to play infield, play outfield and throw a baseball. They also learned how to swing a baseball bat. With baseball season quickly approaching, this baseball camp comes at the perfect time to get these kids ready.

“We had a lot of kids that this was their first time throwing a baseball this year, and some kids were learning the sport for the first time,” said Don Whitmire. “We had a great range of talent, and it is always great to show someone a new sport.”

For the first time this year, the Fordyce baseball camp only offered sessions for kids up to 12 years old. In previous years the kids up to age 14 could sign up.