OMAHA — The athletes that put together Cedar Catholic’s school record 32-1 season were honored yet again wth post-season honors this week.

The Omaha World Herald Sunday named Maddie Wieseler and Jada Cattau as members of the First Team Class C2 All-State team.

Six other Lady Trojans received All State Honorable Mention status from the Omaha newspaper.

On the season, Wieseler finished with 280 kills, 476 set assists, 213 digs, 39 ace serves, and 116 blocks.

Jada Cattau was selected to the All-State team as a hitter. She led the team with 281 kills, seven set assists, 307 digs, 48 ace serves, and 38 blocks

Libero Madie Arens earned a spot on the C2 All State Second Team. She led the team with 397 digs.

