NORFOLK — Runners from across Northeast Nebraska were invited to the Norfolk Track Classic to see how they fair against tough competition as athletes prepare for their conference meets.

Hartington-Newcastle had a multitude of injuries and only sent down Brian Santiago for the boys with a group of Lady Wildcats, but Cedar Catholic showed that they are hitting on all cylinders at the perfect time.

For Cedar Catholic, both the boys and girls had strong performances.

The boys 4×100 team had a strong start, but a botched handoff going into the third leg of the race disqualified the team. The girls relay teams had a stronger performance, though, as they won the 4×400 and placed fifth in the 4×800. Jada Cattau, Sara Reifenrath, Maddie Wieseler, and Anna Reifenrath ran an impressive 4×400, as they beat Howells-Dodge by less than three tenths of a second

“I was really happy with how all of our kids performed at this meet,” said Cedar coach Chad Cattau. “I thought our kids all stepped up and performed at a high level. This group of kids is really learning how good they can be when they continue to challenge themselves both mentally and physically.”

Cedar expected to have a short turnaround with their conference meet on Saturday, but the Trojans conference meet was postponed due to weather.

For the Wildcats, Brian Santiago saw some of his first real competition in the 3200 meter run, as he came in second with a time of 9:57, behind Ben Arens of Ainsworth. Meanwhile for the girls, Allie Rosener broke her own 3200 meter school record by a full second, running a 12:13.99.

Overall the Lady Wildcats performed very well. Sophie Noecker placed second in the 100 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles, Rayne Allvin placed second in the long jump and fifth in the triple, and the girls placed second in the 4×100 meter relay. Autumn Lammers, Sophie Noecker, Abbe Morten and Rayne Allvin ran a 51.55.

“We performed very well in Norfolk,” said HNS girls coach Laura Noecker. “Now we focus on our conference meet. The girls have won the last three years in a row so the seniors would really like to bring it home again!”

Hartington-Newcastle was supposed to travel to Ponca Saturday for their conference track meet but it was postponed due to weather.