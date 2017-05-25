NORFOLK — Area athletes and coaches will take part in all star games next month at Northeast Community College.

Wynot’s Cortney Arkfeld will take part in both the All Star Volleyball game and the All Star Girls Basketball game.

Cedar Catholic’s Robb Koerting will coach one of the All Star girls basketball teams. Hartington-Newcastle’s Sophie Noecker will compete on his team.

Cedar Catholic’s Stephen Hillis and Wynot’s Jalen Wieseler were named to the Light All Star team.

Northeast Comunity College will host the 20th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball Classic Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College, Norfolk.

Members of the Girls’ Dark Team, including the high school where they played, include: Boone Central – Jenna Kramer; Chambers/Wheeler Central – Jacie Laetsch; Elgin Public/Pope John – Jordan Mescher, Elizabeth Selting and Baylee Wemhoff; O’Neill – Hattie Blumenstock, Taylor Colman, Logan Connot; Wakefield – Savannah Nelson; (West Point) Guardian Angels – Madeline Knobbe; Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld.

Coaches are McKenzie Connot, (O’Neill) St. Mary’s, and Tina Thiele-Blecher, Elgin Public/Pope John.

Members of the Light Team include: Crofton – Monica Arens; Howells-Dodge– Kalli Brester and Samantha Brester; Lutheran High NE – Olivia Spence; North Central – Jaycee Fleming; Ponca – Rachel Bentz, Sadie Finnegan, Elizabeth Watchorn; Stanton – MacKenzie Brandl; Stuart – Harlee Fischer; Tekamah-Herman – Elizabeth Dlouhy.

Coaches are Jessica Templeman, Ponca, and Kathy Gebhardt, Lutheran High NE.

On June 16, Northeast Community College will host the 34th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games.

The girls’ game will tip-off at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game at 8 p.m.

Members of the Girls’ Dark Team include: Bloomfield – Sarah Castaneda; Crofton – Monica Arens and Kelsey Sanger; Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – Morgan Frauendorfer; North Central – Rachel Stewart; (O’Neill) St. Mary’s – Hattie Blumenstock and Taylor Colman; Ponca – Elizabeth Watchorn; Stanton – MacKenzie Brandl; and (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Madeline Knobbe.

Coaches are Robb Koerting, Cedar Catholic, and Terri Mlady, Bloomfield.

Members of the Girls’ Light Team include: Chambers/Wheeler Central – Jacie Laetsch; Elgin Public/Pope John – Baylee Wemhoff; Hartington-Newcastle – Sophie Noecker; Howells-Dodge – Samantha Brester; Norfolk – Jenna Jochum; Pender – Kamryn Anderson; South Sioux City – Kori Fischer and Carissa Powell; Stuart – Harlee Fischer; and Wynot – Cortney Arkfeld.

Coaches are Troy Haberman, Emerson-Hubbard, and Jared Oswald, Norfolk.

Tony Siske, Norfolk, and Frank Gade, Neligh-Oakdale will coach the boys All Star Dark Team, while Seth Kalhoff, O’Neill, and Darin Suckstorf, Lutheran High NE will coach the boys Light All Star team.

Members of the Boys’ Dark Team include: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – Jayden Reifenrath; Neligh-Oakdale – Tyson Belitz and Grant White; Norfolk – Christian Eisenhauer, Travis Larson and Logan Strom; Osmond – Cole Moes; Wayne – Payten Gamble and Grayson McBride; and West Boyd – Caleb Rihanek.

Coaches are Tony Siske, Norfolk, and Frank Gade, Neligh-Oakdale.

Members of the Boys’ Light Team include: Lutheran High Northeast – Riley Berner and Caleb Gebhardt; Cedar Catholic – Stephen Hillis; O’Neill – Tyler Regan and Jake Young; (O’Neill) St. Mary’s– Joshua Cuddy; Randolph – Logan Nordhues; (West Point) Guardian Angels Central Catholic – Kobe Slaughter; Winnebago – David Wingett, Jr.; and Wynot – Jalen Wieseler.