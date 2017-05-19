HARTINGTON — American Legion baseball action begins Monday when the local athletes travel to Ponca.

“I’m excited for my last year on this team,” said shortstop Tanner Keiser. “Last year we finished just above .500 for the season, and I think we can do even better this year.”

There will be some strong senior leadership on the team alongside Keiser.

Seth Wiebelhaus, Austin Creamer, Sean Kathol and many others.

Check out the Cedar County News E Edition for the complete story. Just follow this link to get our E Edition.