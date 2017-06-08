HARTINGTON — It was an exciting spring for track and field athletes here, as Cedar Catholic and Hartington-Newcastle have multiple new school records.

With the Wildcats winning both district titles, and the Trojans sending multiple boys and girls to the state competition, both programs competed fiercely all year.

Hartington-Newcastle broke four records, and Cedar Catholic broke six records, including two relays.

At Cedar Catholic, the pole vault record was broken four times this year, and Keyan Joachimsen and Seth Wiebelhaus ended the season sharing the record.

They both cleared 12-feet, six-inches.

This was a long-standing mark as the previous record was 11- feet six-inches, and was set by Dan Kathol in 1968.

“Seth and Keyan will both be back [next year] so I expect our vault record to improve next season,” said Trojan track coach Chad Cattau. “They will also both be back to run on the 1600 meter relay, so I am sure they will be challenging their teammates to push to break that record as well.”

Wiebelhaus also broke the 800-meter record at districts. In 1986, Dean Burbach set the previous record of 2:02.5. Wiebelhaus barely broke the record, as he ran a 2:02.4.

Stephen Hillis broke the 200-meter record. He lowered Tom Modde’s record mark set in 1971 from 22.7, down to 22.0. Mike Lentz had also tied Modde’s record in 1979.

“The boys 200 and girls 400 are both records that have stood for some time, so to break those was pretty special,” said Cattau. “I knew at the beginning of the year that we would have a chance to break the vault and relay records, but I never really thought about the two individual records having a chance to be broken.”

Sara Reifenrath set a new 400-meter dash record, with a time of 60.4 seconds. The previous record of 60.7 seconds was set by Janelle Stevens in 1984.

“I believe Sara will have an excellent chance to improve her 400 time,” said Cattau. “If she continues to work on her speed improvement and she learns to use the starting blocks, she could really put up an impressive time in that event.”

In the relays, the boys broke the 400 and 1600 meter relay records three times each.

In the 400-meter relay, the final time the record was broken was at the state meet with a time of 43.9. Austin Arens, Stephen Hillis, Jacob Keiser and Isaac Creamer were the four legs of the race. They broke a record of 44.8 from 2010 that was set by Chad Koch, Jake Stevens, Logan Feilmeier, and Jake Reifenrath.

In the 1600-meter relay, Stephen Hillis, Keyan Joachimsen, Easton Joachimsen, and Seth Wiebelhaus kept improving their time throughout the year. Breaking a record from 1997 of 3:34.5, the Trojans relay team ran a 3:29.6.

For Hartington-Newcastle, Brian Santiago, a junior, started the year by breaking a record that he set last year. Santiago set the 3200 meter record at the Wayne State Indoor Invitational, before breaking it the next week, a few weeks after, and at the state event. The school record that he set at the state meet is a 9:42.25.

“Brian broke his own record three different times,” said boys head coach Blair Kalin “He has an opportunity to lower those times next year. Brian works extremely hard.”

Santiago placed second in the state in the 3200-meter run, and third in the 1600-meter run, where he broke Adam Hochstein’s record from 2013. Hochstein’s record was a 4:33.157, and Santiago ran a 4:31.9.

Allie Rosener also broke the girls 3200 meter record this year for the Wildcats. The junior topped a school record that had been in place since 1981, but this year Rosener broke the record by nearly five seconds. Morton’s record was a 12:24.5, but Rosener ran a 12:19.8.

“She actually broke it 2 more times this year,” said girls head coach Laura Noecker. “As far as records go some of our records are pretty good.”

The last Wildcat record set this year was by Andy Schmidt in the 300 meter hurdles at the state meet. Coming within a second earlier this year, Schmidt came close to breaking the record of 40.04 set by Griffon Kalin in 2014. Schmidt placed third in the 300 meter hurdles finals, running a 39.4.

Coach Noecker said multiple records have been set in recent years, making the records very competitive.

Michaela Dendinger is an All-American thrower at Wayne State that won the shot put at the national championship. She holds both the Hartington discus and shot put records. Cammie Stratman set the high jump and triple jump standard in 2016.

Noecker also said that there have been a handful of results that have been posted this year that rank second on the record board.

Many records were broken this year, there is a potential to see these records broken again next year.

With Santiago and Rosener returning for the Wildcats, and Reifenrath, Wiebelhaus, Keyan Joachimsen, along with others returning for the Trojans, many of these records will be in jeopardy of being broken by the people that now hold those records.