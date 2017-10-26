HARTINGTON – High School volleyball subdistricts were released by the NSAA on Thursday.

In Subdistrict D1-5, four teams will battle for a chance to keep their season alive. Subdistrict D1-5 will be held at Creighton High School on Monday Oct. 30, with the championship being at eight o’clock that night.

Randolph earned the number one overall seed. With a 13-11 record, the Lady Cardinals will take on four seed Plainview.

In the other matchup, three seed Osmond takes on two seed Elkhorn Valley. Osmond is 7-14 on the season, and faces a 14-11 EV team.

The winners of each game will face each other that same night for a chance to play in a District Finals game with a chance at the state playoffs.

Check the full bracket at the link below:

NSAA Subdistrict D1-5 Bracket